While Romeo Langford gets the hype, teammate Sean East is OK with his best season ever

Since he was in the sixth grade, Sean East has lived in the monstrous shadow of his best friend, five-star guard Romeo Langford.

For East – a solid basketball player in his own right – it’s something that hasn’t bothered him.

As he watched Langford receive his McDonald’s All-American jersey last Thursday in the New Albany gym, East said he was happy for his close friend. “It’s a great achievement,” East said. “He’s going to have many more achievements.”

As Langford gets plenty of praise and hundreds of autograph seekers after every New Albany game, coach Jim Shannon said it doesn’t bother East or any of the other players.

“He understands that Romeo is Romeo,” Shannon said. “He (East) is an excellent player too.”

Along the side of Langford, East has helped New Albany, ranked No. 3 in the Class 4A, to a 21-1 record during this, his senior year. The resume includes a Class 4A state title two years ago and a 96-9 overall record.

East has blossomed this season averaging 18.7 points per game, 50 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88 percent from the free-throw line.

In the last regular season game for the two senior buddies, it was East, not Langford, who broke out with his best effort of the season.

