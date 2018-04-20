Who's got next: Super 25 boys basketball teams worth watching next season

The 2017-18 high school basketball season is over, but we’re already looking at which teams will be good next year.

Of course, prep boarding school basketball bluebloods such as Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) and Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) will likely be good. Those are the places top players transfer to to polish their skills, so those teams just reload.

Instead, we’re looking at the schools that emerged last year and have a chance to be good again, purely based on the talent that is likely to return. The school years mentioned for players are for next season: