WIAA announces it will discontinue summer baseball after 2018

On Friday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced it will be discontinuing high school summer baseball following the conclusion of this year’s state tournament.

The decision appeared inevitable at some point, with reportedly less than 40 schools participating according to Now News Group, and a number of Milwaukee-area programs making a switch to spring ball for 2019.

Wisconsin is currently the only state offering both spring and summer seasons in baseball for varsity. Iowa is the only state operating high school baseball exclusively in the summer.

“The vote is not a surprise to me,” Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association vice president Scott Holler, who’s also the head coach at Oak Creek High, told Now News Group. “There were still some schools out there that didn’t want the change, and that’s understandable. Change isn’t always easy, and there will be additional work and challenges involved for all of us. But it’s the right move, and our program is excited about it and I know many other programs are, as well.”