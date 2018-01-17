Wichita (Kan.) police captain put on leave after pushing teen basketball referee

Wichita, Kan., police confirmed Tuesday morning that the man accused of pushing a teenage basketball official on Saturday is a Wichita police captain.

A spokesman told the Wichita Eagle on Tuesday that the captain has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The off-duty captain allegedly confronted and shoved a 17-year-old girl who was refereeing a youth basketball game.

Craig Carlson — who was not at the game — posted a video of the incident to Facebook, reposted here by KSN News Wichita.

First on @KSNNews see here a parent pushing a 17 y/o referee and storming his child off the basketball court. Tune into @KSNNews at 10 for the story. pic.twitter.com/yUrq5ywREZ — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) January 14, 2018

“This happened today in Augusta Ks… this guy is a Wichita PD officer, who assaulted a 17-year-old basketball official during a 5/6th grade game,” Carlson posted. “This is exactly why there is a shortage of officials in sports. This is unacceptable and should be seen and shared.”

According to a Facebook message Carlson sent to the Eagle, “The official that was pushed is my buddy’s daughter and being an official myself, I thought I should share this with all my friends.”

In the video, a man can be seen confronting a girl referee and is heard saying “Get out of my way” as he leaves the court with a player.

Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz confirmed to the Eagle Saturday that the man is a member of the department, but police didn’t confirm he was an officer until Tuesday morning. Officer Charley Davidson told the Eagle that the captain is on paid administrative leave pending a police investigation and internal review.

Per the Eagle, police in Augusta, Kan., where the incident took place, are also investigating.