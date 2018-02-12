Wife of Texas athletic director arrested for sexual relationship with student

The wife of the Caldwell Independent School District athletic director was arrested Sunday and charged with maintaining an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Caldwell (Texas) High School.

As reported by Texas CBS affiliate KBTX, 37-year-old Jamie Goforth is accused of having a relationship with a 15-year-old male student beginning in October. Goforth, who is also a teacher at the school, turned herself in on Sunday after members of the sheriff’s department were unable to locate her for two days following the issuance of her arrest warrant; officials were apparently concerned she may have fled Burleson County, where the charges were made.

BREAKING: The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a case of an improper relationship between a teacher and a 15 yo male student at Caldwell High School. ​Arrested: Jamie Lynn Goforth, 37, of Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/MP9POVhJnA — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 11, 2018

Goforth’s husband, Bobby Jack Goforth, is the athletic director for all of the Caldwell School District, including Caldwell High. He was the winningest high school football coach in the school’s history but was not given an extension in spring 2017 and has maintained the athletic director role without coach for the past year.

Troublingly, Goforth’s arrest marks the second one for a female Caldwell teacher in this academic year alone. Aracely Sauceda, a 24-year-old Spanish teacher, resigned in September after she was charged with having an improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child for an ongoing relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Both teachers could face significant jail time for their actions. Meanwhile, it’s unknown whether any additional ramifications could come to the Caldwell athletic structure because of the accusations against Jamie Goforth. To this point there is no indication whatsoever that her husband was involved or had any knowledge of her relationship with a teenager.