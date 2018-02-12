USA Today Sports

Wife of Texas athletic director arrested for sexual relationship with student

Caldwell teacher Jamie Goforth, the wife of the district's athletic director (Photo: @KBTXRusty/Twitter) Photo: @KBTXRusty/Twitter screen shot

Wife of Texas athletic director arrested for sexual relationship with student

Outside The Box

Wife of Texas athletic director arrested for sexual relationship with student

The wife of the Caldwell Independent School District athletic director was arrested Sunday and charged with maintaining an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Caldwell (Texas) High School.

As reported by Texas CBS affiliate KBTX, 37-year-old Jamie Goforth is accused of having a relationship with a 15-year-old male student beginning in October. Goforth, who is also a teacher at the school, turned herself in on Sunday after members of the sheriff’s department were unable to locate her for two days following the issuance of her arrest warrant; officials were apparently concerned she may have fled Burleson County, where the charges were made.

Goforth’s husband, Bobby Jack Goforth, is the athletic director for all of the Caldwell School District, including Caldwell High. He was the winningest high school football coach in the school’s history but was not given an extension in spring 2017 and has maintained the athletic director role without coach for the past year.

Troublingly, Goforth’s arrest marks the second one for a female Caldwell teacher in this academic year alone. Aracely Sauceda, a 24-year-old Spanish teacher, resigned in September after she was charged with having an improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child for an ongoing relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Both teachers could face significant jail time for their actions. Meanwhile, it’s unknown whether any additional ramifications could come to the Caldwell athletic structure because of the accusations against Jamie Goforth. To this point there is no indication whatsoever that her husband was involved or had any knowledge of her relationship with a teenager.

, , , , , , , Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2G6CCuk
Wife of Texas athletic director arrested for sexual relationship with student
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.