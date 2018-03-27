Wild week in Super 25 girls basketball rankings allows Mitty to rise again to the top

Losses to previous No. 1 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) and No. 3 Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) forced considerable shake-ups in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

LATEST: Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Baldwin, N.Y., handed CTK its first loss at the most inopportune time, the state Federation AA championship. Kaia Harrison had 15 points in a 58-49 defeat of then-No. 1 Royals. Baldwin (26-1) is now the No. 4 team and Bruins’ only loss was to No. 3 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.).

Last week, Pinewood stormed the Super 25 rankings with wins over two top-five teams Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) and St. Mary’s (Stockton). However, on Saturday, it was then-No. 23 Windward (Los Angeles), which came out on top for the state title as Charisma Osborne had 26 points in a 58-47 win. Windward is now ranked No. 8, just below Centennial (Las Vegas), which it lost to earlier this season.

Mitty returns to the top of the rankings based on its overall season performance. While the Monarchs (29-1) were knocked out of the playoffs by Pinewood last week, they have wins over four ranked teams: No. 2 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.); No. 3 St. John’s College; No. 5 St. Mary’s (Stockton)and an earlier victory over Pinewood, now the No. 24 team.

Christ the King didn’t fall that far despite its lone loss. The Royals are now No. 6 in the rankings.

The changes may not be over as the results of this week’s GEICO High School Nationals will have an impact on the final rankings.

Follow Jim Halley on Twitter at: @jimhalley