Willie Taggart gets Florida recruiting train going, lands four-star WR Warren Thompson

It was only a matter of time before new Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart got his in-state recruiting roots germinating again. It turns out it took approximately two months to truly kick in.

Taggart landed a major in-state recruit Wednesday when four-star wide receiver Warren Thompson from Seffner Armwood committed to the Seminoles rather than South Carolina, Oregon (Taggart’s former school), North Carolina, Tennessee and a number of other national powers.

Today I turn a dream into a reality #Fsu22 🍢 . pic.twitter.com/GoIAzMn3Qq — ST.HOLLYWOOD (@pagnotti5) January 31, 2018

Thompson’s decision actually preceded his unofficial visit to campus in Tallahassee, as he plans to arrive on Friday. Now he’ll do so as an official commit.

It was clear that the general state of flux in Tallahassee was actually a positive contributor to Thompson’s decision.

“They are low on numbers right now and I’ve got a chance to come in and play right away,” Thompson told 247 Sports. “I think that was the biggest thing with me being comfortable with the coaching staff and believing everything that they said.”

Thompson had previously committed to Willie Taggart while he led the Oregon program. Now he’s done the same in his home state.

Thompson finished his senior season with 27 receptions for 487 yards and six touchdowns.