With Blake Barnett transferring, top Arizona QB a must-get for the Sun Devils

This is a crucial time in Arizona State’s football recruiting for a 2019 quarterback, especially if it wants to land someone from in-state.

And the biggest one yet to commit is Chandler’s Jacob Conover, who is looking at ASU and BYU with hopes of making a commitment before temperatures hit 110 in Tempe.

With Blake Barnett transferring, ASU’s scholarship quarterbacks now are Manny Wilkins, Dillon Sterling-Cole and former Chandler Basha standout Ryan Kelley. Wilkins will be gone after this season.

Conover looks like the best available in-state quarterback from the 2019 class. Spencer Rattler of Phoenix Pinnacle committed last year to Oklahoma. He’s not going to back away from that.

Queen Creek Casteel junior Gunner Cruz was offered by ASU, but that was when Todd Graham was ASU’s head coach and Chip Lindsey was the offensive coordinator. They’re both gone now.

Conover has been very receptive to new coach Herm Edwards.

Last week, he said he wanted to commit in May was taking an official visit to ASU before then. He said he was going to then set up an official to BYU and narrow it down.

Stanford recently has gotten in his ear.

After meeting with former ASU and Dallas Cowboys QB Danny White, Conover is considering going straight to college and not take a two-year Mormon mission out of high school.

Read the rest of the story in The Arizona Republic