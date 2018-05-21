With Dad facing off against Celtics, LeBron James Jr. has to play entire youth tourney in green

Let’s hope that the James family isn’t too superstitious, because LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. just put forth another sterling weekend performance … while appearing as if he were competing for the team that is desperately trying to keep Dad from another NBA Finals appearance.

Bronny was back in action for the Blue Chips over the weekend at another regional travel tournament. And as in some past events, Bronny and his teammates were decked out in all green.

Normally that wouldn’t be significant, but these are not normal times. Father LeBron James Sr. is leading his hometown Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics for a trip to the NBA Finals. And while Bronny was as impressive as he always is, his uniform couldn’t have been too comforting.

Here was Bronny on Day 1:

Bronny James is CLOSE 👀 pic.twitter.com/y6o1tN2frG — Overtime (@overtime) May 20, 2018

Dark green, white and yellow. The Celtics play in green and white, in an arena (TD Garden) with yellow seats. Yikes.

Then there was the more neon green pastiche that the Blue Chips sported on the later days:

Bronny got the floater rockin’ 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XAP2DvLqSB — Overtime (@overtime) May 21, 2018

It’s brighter, but it’s still green and green and white. Those are still Celtics colors, whether anyone likes it or not.

Of course, it’s likely that no one even noticed that the Blue Chips were suddenly decked out in the colors of the opposition, but you never know. Given all the other details that go into every game, every possession, it’s highly unlikely that LeBron James Sr. has had a second thought about his eldest son’s uniforms.

Then again, knowing LeBron work ethic and attention to detail, you just never know …