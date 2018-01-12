Connecticut woman charged with kicking basketball coach in groin

A 52-year-old Connecticut woman is facing charges of assault and breach of peace following an incident in which she allegedly kicked a coach in the groin.

As reported by the Connecticut Post, among other outlets, Tara Severino was charged before a varsity high school basketball game between Foran and West Haven, after she allegedly kicked the Foran coach in the groin.

While details about what inspired the attack have not been released, Severino was charged and released after she promised to return to court on February 6.

The alleged attack unfolded at Foran High before the start of the teams’ game on Wednesday.

It’s unknown whether Severino had a connection to Foran or West Haven High School, but she did not return to the arena after her arrest; West Haven won the matchup, 72-58.