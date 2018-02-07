WR Justyn Ross, the No. 1 recruit in Alabama, commits to Clemson

By: Tim Whelan Jr., USA TODAY High School Sports | February 7, 2018
Four-star wide receiver Justyn Ross has chosen to leave his state and become a Tiger.
In a ceremony that aired on ESPN2 Wednesday afternoon, the 6-4, 201 star from Central (Phenix City, Ala.) committed to Clemson.
BREAKING: Dabo Swinney snags the #1 recruit in the state of Alabama. CPC WR Justyn Ross is headed to Clemson. pic.twitter.com/DpLj0MeccF
— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) February 7, 2018
Ross, the No. 47 recruit in the USA TODAY High School Football Recruiting Rankings, shocked many in choosing the Tigers over remaining in-state and going to either Alabama or Auburn.
He’ll be catching passes from No. 1 recruit Trevor Lawrence for years to come. Quite the get for Dabo Swinney and his program.
