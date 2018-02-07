USA Today Sports

WR Justyn Ross, the No. 1 recruit in Alabama, commits to Clemson

Photo: Intersport

WR Justyn Ross, the No. 1 recruit in Alabama, commits to Clemson

Signing Day

WR Justyn Ross, the No. 1 recruit in Alabama, commits to Clemson

Four-star wide receiver Justyn Ross has chosen to leave his state and become a Tiger.

In a ceremony that aired on ESPN2 Wednesday afternoon, the 6-4, 201 star from Central (Phenix City, Ala.) committed to Clemson.

Ross, the No. 47 recruit in the USA TODAY High School Football Recruiting Rankings, shocked many in choosing the Tigers over remaining in-state and going to either Alabama or Auburn.

He’ll be catching passes from No. 1 recruit Trevor Lawrence for years to come. Quite the get for Dabo Swinney and his program.

, , , , , , , , Signing Day

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home