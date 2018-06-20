Wrestling coach arrested after hitting another coach with car

JUST IN: Robertson's wrestling coach has been arrested after police say he hit another coach with his car.https://t.co/TbiWEY4StY — KOB 4 (@KOB4) June 20, 2018

A wrestling coach in New Mexico was arrested after hitting another coach with his car during an argument, according to police.

As local authorities told Albuquerque’s KOB 4, Robertson (Las Vegas, N.M.), wrestling coach Mark Martinez, 41, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm.

Police say the two coaches had gotten into an argument over text messages on May 11, KOB reports. The victim told police the two men had agreed to meet up and fight, but when Martinez arrived, he hit the victim with his vehicle and then drove away.

Officers say that Martinez went to the state police office and claimed to them that he had driven to the other coach’s house to pick up some keys and the other coach had thrown a rock at his windshield.

Per KOB, the police performed a search warrant on Martinez’s vehicle and processed it for forensic evidence. The investigation resulted in corroboration of the victim’s statement that he was indeed hit with the vehicle.

State Police arrested Martinez Tuesday without incident.