Wrestling coach arrested in child sex sting, admits to communicating with hundreds of teens

APPLETON, Wis. – A volunteer coach with the Bay Port High School wrestling program who was arrested in a child sex sting has been charged with 10 felony counts.

Garrett B. Heder, 23, of Suamico communicated on a smartphone application, via text message and once left a voicemail with a Fox Valley Metro police officer posing as two 14-year-old girls, according to the criminal complaint. He made many sexually explicit comments, sent graphic images and a video of himself, and requested images of one of the “girls,” the complaint states.

He told police he had communicated with hundreds of girls on social media, according to the complaint.

Heder was charged in Outagamie County court on Thursday with two counts of soliciting intimate representations from a child, five counts of attempting to expose a child to harmful descriptions and three counts of attempting to expose a child to harmful material.

He was interviewed at Bay Port High School on Feb. 6 and was booked into the Outagamie County Jail that evening.

“Heder stated that he knew that officers wanted to speak with him because he was talking with underage girls on the internet,” the complaint states.

He acknowledged that he sent “numerous” explicit photographs and a video and asked one of the “girls” for photos, according to the criminal complaint.

He posted a $10,000 cash bond and was released before charges were filed.

The Howard-Suamico School District revoked his volunteer status on the day of his arrest, the district told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin previously.

“He is no longer allowed contact with HSSD students or permission to be on HSSD school grounds,” the district said in a statement.

His initial appearance is scheduled for March 1.