Wrestling coach arrested for inappropriate online activity with children

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. – Police arrested a 23-year-old volunteer wrestling coach Tuesday for inappropriate online contact with children.

Garrett B. Heder of Suamico was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on six felony counts of capturing an image depicting nudity and 11 misdemeanor counts of exposing a child to harmful material.

Related Youth gymnastics coach arrested for possession of child porn

He posted a $10,000 cash bond and was released. No formal charges have been filed, according to online court records.

Heder was arrested by the Fox Valley Metro Police Department after an online investigation.

Lt. Mark Wery told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin that Heder “was using different social media applications to contact juveniles for the purposes of inappropriate contact.”

Wery said Fox Valley Metro police know of one victim from the Little Chute-Kimberly area.

“We have no idea of knowing how deep or how wide his victimization has gone,” Wery said. “There could be others. There could be no others.”

Heder was a volunteer coach with the Bay Port High School wrestling program.

The Howard-Suamico School District said his volunteer status was revoked Tuesday.

“He is no longer allowed contact with HSSD students or permission to be on HSSD school grounds,” the district said in a statement.

The school district said Heder completed a successful background check in November before beginning his work with the wrestling team, in accordance with district policy.

“We have no indication that any of the alleged criminal activity took place on district grounds, using district resources or involving district students,” the district said.

For more, visit the Appleton (Wis.) Post Crescent