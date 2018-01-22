Wyoming wrestlers allegedly waterboarded teammate in locker room hazing incident

A group of high school wrestlers in Wyoming reportedly engaged in one of the most disturbing hazing incidents in recent memory when a freshman was reportedly waterboarded by his upperclassman teammates.

According to a report by the Casper Star-Tribune, the incident in question occurred at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, and was instigated when the freshman winked at his older teammates after being teased. The hazing that followed was meant as retribution for that action, as outlined by the Star-Tribune: