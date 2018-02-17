USA Today Sports

Youth bowling coach accused of sexual conduct with a minor

News

A youth bowling coach was arrested after investigators learned he inappropriately touched a young victim who was a guest at his house, Greenville County deputies say.

Donald Lee Bishop III, 48, of Taylors was charged Thursday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16, according to warrants.

The incident happened sometime between November 2017 and January 2018, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators now believe there could be additional victims who had inappropriate contact with Bishop, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

