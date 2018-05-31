Youth football team rescues victims after car accident

A youth football team from Idaho returning from a tournament in California helped rescue two passengers in a rollover crash, according to The Idaho Statesman.

The newspaper reported that the Boise Black Knights were driving through eastern Oregon on Tuesday when a car rolled over in front of one of the team’s vans at around 8:30 p.m. The under-13 team helped pull one of the passengers out of the overturned vehicle before propping up one side of it to rescue the other, according to The Statesman.

“I’m more than proud. I’m at a loss for words,” the team’s coach, Rudy Jackson, told the newspaper. “They got out of the car like they were supposed to do that. … It’s a great bunch of kids.”

Jackson shared a video of the team’s reaction on his public Facebook page on Wednesday. At one point, the footage shows players pushing the side of a flipped red car on the side of a highway.

State and local police in Oregon did not immediately reply to messages from USA TODAY Sports seeking additional details about the crash and the status and identity of the two passengers in the vehicle.