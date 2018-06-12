VIDEO: Gather to Power, The Hunter Pence Drill

Although every hitter is unique, from the setup to the leg kick and bat wiggles, the principles of generating power—the lower half and the upper half of the body working in mechanical harmony—are a universal norm.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t use the unique quirks of an MLB slugger like San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence to help teach those principles.

In this exclusive YSPN360.com instructional video, hitting instructor Mike Bard uses Pence’s interesting swing to exaggerate the importance of Gathering to Power—getting the legs, the glutes, and the upper body working in unison.

