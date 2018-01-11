VIDEO: How often and what you eat has a direct impact on your performance

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Want your car running at peak performance? You’re told to select “Supreme” at the pump. It’s that simple.

VIDEO: That’s NOT ‘Just Who I Am’

Properly fueling our athletic engines, however, requires a little more thought. Timing is a big part of it, as is understanding exactly why certain fuels make more sense at certain times.

VIDEO: Omar Vizquel on ‘Read and React’

In this exclusive YSPN360.com video, Performance Dietician Amanda Carlson-Phillips feeds you all you need to know to get YOUR engine purring.

For more videos, visit YSPN360.com. Follow on Twitter at @YSPN360com