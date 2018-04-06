Top basketball prospect facing felony sex crime charges

A 17-year-old basketball star in Kansas is facing two felony sex crime charges stemming from an alleged incident involving two other teens and an underage girl.

According to various reports citing a criminal complaint filed in 2017, police believe Zach Harvey possessed a sexually explicit image or video of a child younger than 18 years old. Harvey is also charged with the promotion of a child to perform sexually explicit acts involving a girl who was 15 at the time.

At the time of the charges, Harvey would have been 16. According to the Topeka (Kan.) Capital Journal, Harvey and two teenage co-defendants, Dylan Vincent and Dalyn Johnson, haven’t entered a plea in juvenile court.

According to the Wichita Eagle, Vincent has signed to play basketball at Hutchinson Junior College, while Johnson has signed a football scholarship at Ottawa University.

A hearing had been scheduled for Thursday but was continued to late May.

Harvey is the No. 35 prospect in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports. He holds offers from Kansas, Oregon, Oklahoma, UCLA, and others.

Last month, Harvey led Hayden High to a state championship, scoring 34 points in the title game.