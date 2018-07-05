Dwyane Wade's son Zaire showed out in Miami Pro League, celebrated with Dad-assisted dunk

Zaire Wade might just be the truth.

The 16-year-old American Heritage guard got himself invited to take part in the Miami Pro League — think the Drew League of South Florida — and didn’t even get overwhelmed while competing there. In fact, he honestly impressed.

Here’s one of Wade’s contested jumpers, drilled after a nice shake-off move (yes, he’s the guy sporting his Dad’s traditional number 3):

D-Wade's son, Zaire, went up against NBA players in the Miami Pro League, and he showed out 👀 (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/zVYoFO78kL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2018

Here’s another of the young Wade’s buckets, for good measure:

If inviting Wade to participate was just a stunt, consider it a successful one, which both allowed the rising junior to showcase his expanding set of skills and also give the fans precisely the feel good moment they were waiting on: Dad connecting with son for a dunk in the lane after everything wrapped up.

D-Wade's reaction after the alley-oop to his son is giving us LeBron flashbacks … (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/WwKUHFESzB — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2018

That’s about as good as it gets, and also powerful incentive for why Dwyane might do everything he can to stick with the Heat. Being that close to his son as he works his way through high school allows for a lot more cameos like this in the two years ahead