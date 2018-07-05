USA Today Sports

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire showed out in Miami Pro League, celebrated with Dad-assisted dunk

Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike

Outside The Box

Zaire Wade might just be the truth.

The 16-year-old American Heritage guard got himself invited to take part in the Miami Pro League — think the Drew League of South Florida — and didn’t even get overwhelmed while competing there. In fact, he honestly impressed.

RELATED: Check out all the USA TODAY High School Sports coverage of Zaire Wade here

Here’s one of Wade’s contested jumpers, drilled after a nice shake-off move (yes, he’s the guy sporting his Dad’s traditional number 3):

Here’s another of the young Wade’s buckets, for good measure:

If inviting Wade to participate was just a stunt, consider it a successful one, which both allowed the rising junior to showcase his expanding set of skills and also give the fans precisely the feel good moment they were waiting on: Dad connecting with son for a dunk in the lane after everything wrapped up.

That’s about as good as it gets, and also powerful incentive for why Dwyane might do everything he can to stick with the Heat. Being that close to his son as he works his way through high school allows for a lot more cameos like this in the two years ahead

