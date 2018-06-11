Motivation Monday: Zaire Wade dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale) point guard Zaire Wade, son of NBA star Dwyane Wade.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just knowing that people are going to come after me because of who my dad is. That makes me want to work harder to be ready for that. I’ve dealt with it my whole life so it’s nothing new, but that’s definitely what motivates me the most.”

Here are the fruits of Zaire Wade’s motivation.

