Zarielle Green celebrates McDonald's All-American honor she's wanted since age 4

Duncanville (Texas) senior guard Zarielle Green received her honorary jersey Monday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m so grateful for McDonald’s and them coming, this was a wonderful event,” Green told USA TODAY. “I can say that it’s really an honor and a dream come true. That’s been my dream since I was four years old. I always wanted to be a McDonald’s All-American.”

A Tennessee commit, the 6-foot Green is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 wing and the No. 13 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN. According to Green, part of her interest in the McDonald’s game was driven by a player who competed collegiately where she’ll spend her future, with the Volunteers.

“I have a lot of people I looked up to like Tiffany Jackson (who played at Texas) and Candace Parker (who starred at Tennessee) when I was growing up,” Green said. “They were all McDonald’s All-American so I wanted to be one. It’s so exciting that now I am.”

Before Green gets to Knoxville, she’ll head to the Peach State. Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.