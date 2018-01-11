Zion Harmon, Jobby Howard combine for 119 points in wild Ky. hoops game

Monday night’s Kentucky high school matchup between Caverna and Adair County turned into a scoring clinic thanks to Zion Harmon and Jobby Howard.

Harmon’s 54 points helped Adair County to a 119-103 overtime victory. But Howard, not to be outdone, poured in a whopping 65 points for Caverna, the most scored by a player in Kentucky this season.

“I knew I had to bring it because of what I was up against,” Howard told The Sporting Times. “I knew the crowd was gonna be tough, but I feel like I played hard from start to finish.”

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Harmon was 19-of-32 from the floor and made 11-of-12 free throws. Howard made 21-of-39 shots.

Never had a player have 65 on my team much #respect for @jobbyhoward_14 He is a bucket! pic.twitter.com/BrvhuMVHB2 — Zion Harmon (@its_zionharmon) January 9, 2018

Only twice in the past 20 years has a Kentucky high school player scored 65 points or more: North Laurel’s Peyton Broughton had 67 last season, and former University of Kentucky sharpshooter Patrick Sparks scored 71 in 2001 while at Muhlenberg North.

The teams’ combined 222 points is the most scored since 1999 in Kentucky.

Harmon has been in the national spotlight for years, despite only being a freshman. As an eighth-grader last season, he helped Bowling Green to its first Kentucky state title.

He’s also been dominant on the AAU circuit and was the first eighth grader to be invited to USA Basketball’s U16 National Team Training Camp.