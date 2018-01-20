Zion Williamson drops 34, impresses former NBA star night before announcement

As the world waits for Zion Williamson’s college announcement (Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN2), the nation’s No. 3 recruit put on a show Friday night.

Williamson scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Spartanburg Day’s (S.C.) 80-59 win over Shannon Forest, impressing former NBA star Baron Davis in the process.

“He is a super talented player, can pass, had a nice touch, and I love the way he uses his teammates and makes them better,” Davis told The State. “He plays for the crowd, plays for his teammates and plays to win, so I think he is going to be good.”

Williamson, a McDonald’s All American, is choosing between Clemson, South Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, and others.