Zion Williamson Blog: Graduation, USA Basketball and prepping for Duke

If there were high school rankings for popularity, Zion Williamson would hold down the top spot in a landslide. His propensity for jaw-dropping plays and posterizing dunks has taken the country by storm. Williamson is the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2018 and has a resume that could hold up to any player in the country: Co-MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp, MVP of the Elite 24, Elite 24 slam dunk champ, three-straight state titles at Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) and MVP of adidas Nations Global. Williamson, a Duke signee, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up world this is Zion Williamson coming at you with another entry in my USA TODAY blog; unfortunately, this is the last one for me because I’m about to be a high school graduate, but let’s make it a good one!

I graduate on Friday and I’m feeling good about it.

I’ve been thinking about my high school years.

I definitely feel like I’ll be a little nervous walking across the stage, but I’m more excited than anything. I’m gonna have a big smile when I accept my diploma. I’m just happy that I’ll be making my momma proud!

Five days after graduation I’m heading off to USA Basketball camp to try out for the U18 National team.

Any time I get a chance to wear that “USA” across my chest is an honor for me so I’m really looking forward to that.

I go to Duke in July.

R.J. (Barrett) will most likely be my roommate.

Now that I’m away from home my dorm room will have the bare necessities; I’m not into excess.

More than anything I’m ready to bond with my teammates and get to work.

Having already talked to the guys at Duke I know that the workload in college is totally different than in high school and that’s the thing that excites me the most.

I want to get to work with the trainers, nutritionists, and coaches to help develop my body and mind for the next level.

I know you guys saw that we added Joey Baker. That’s Coach K for you, adding another talented player late in the game. Joey’s a really good player and I know that he’s gonna help us out a lot next year.

There is a lot of hype surrounding our recruiting class, but we are young and eager to learn from Coach K and develop our games.

There will be a lot of expectations but our ultimate goal is like all of the other programs around the country and that is to develop and win games.

I know a lot of people will say we’re too young, but it’s a maturity thing in my opinion.

We’ll face obstacles and challenges all season, but we’ll have to prepare for those times so we’ll know how to deal with them when they arise.

I feel like all of the guys coming in have that thought process, but it’s still gonna take some preparation to actually execute.

By the time the season rolls around I know we’ll be more than ready.

When I reminisce about my senior season the things that jump out to me are winning my third state title, McDonald’s, winning Mr. Basketball, Jordan Brand, Hoop Summit… There are so many things!

I still feel like the biggest one will be walking across that stage!

OK, guys I still can’t believe that this is the last blog!

Thanks so much for all of the support that you guys have given me over the last couple of years that I’ve had my blog, and a big thanks to USA Today for giving me the platform to get my thoughts out.

I want you guys to continue to follow me at Duke next season.

This is Zion Williamson signing out!

