Zion Williamson Blog: Happy Blue Devil, 3-peat, giving back, Jay-Z, Drake and more

If there were high school rankings for popularity, Zion Williamson would hold down the top spot in a landslide. His propensity for jaw-dropping plays and posterizing dunks has taken the country by storm. Williamson is the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 100 for 2018 and has a resume that could hold up to any player in the country: Co-MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp, MVP of the Elite 24, Elite 24 slam dunk champ, three-straight state titles at Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) and MVP of adidas Nations Global. Williamson, a Duke signee, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

This is Zion Williamson and I’m back at it with another part of my USA Today blog so let’s get it started!

I haven’t blogged since my Duke commitment, but I’m so excited to be a part of The Brotherhood!

I’m excited not to have to answer the same recruiting questions over and over again, but now they’re coming with a whole new set of the same questions asking about why I picked Duke and how Coach K swayed me there… Haha!

It’s cool though.

There was so much stress that I didn’t even know that I had lifted off of my shoulders after I committed to Duke.

Cam, Tre, R.J. and I always talk about getting to campus this summer and getting to work.

We’re all really eager to push each other so we can be the best team that we can be!

Of course we got the big win over North Carolina on Saturday and I just feel like we’re peaking at the right time. They’ve come back and dominated games multiple times this season and that’s all a testament to Coach K’s guidance and teaching.

It also shows how much talent they have!

Since my commitment I still get a lot of love from the fans that really support me. Of course there are some fans who are diehard for their school and I get that too!

For the people wondering if Drake was mad that I didn’t pick Kentucky, you couldn’t have been following my blog.

The whole time I’ve said that Drake never cared where I went to college, he was gonna support me wherever I went.

He congratulated me on the commitment and Quavo did too.

Well, guys, I got my third ring!

Before the playoffs started, me and a few of the seniors met with the team and told them as the two-time state champs we’re the team to beat and we’re gonna get everyone’s best shot.

We knew that teams were gonna play really emotionally against us so the plan was that whenever another team would go on a run and get hype and get the crowd behind them we’d slow it down and take about 30 seconds off the clock and score.

That plan worked great! We won each game in the playoffs by almost 30 points a game.

I’m definitely proud of what we were able to do.

Now I’m back in the gym every day, just getting ready for these all star games and doing everything that I can to get ready for Duke.

Now that the season’s over I can lift a lot more and I’m really watching what I put into my body.

We’re getting ready to start up with March Madness and I want to give you guys my Final Four picks early: Duke, Duke University, the school Coach K coaches at and the school that Grant Hill and Christian Laettner graduated from.

You heard it here first!

School is going great.

At Spartanburg Day School we have a week called special studies and the group I signed up for was community service. For the first day and a half we stayed in Spartanburg and picked trash and things like that. Then on the second day we went to Lake Keowee for a couple of days. While we were there we went to two different children’s homes. That was my favorite part!

I love interacting with the kids; that’s my thing. I can’t wait until the McDonald’s All American week when I can get to go to the Ronald McDonald House. That will be a highlight for me for sure.

OK, so on the music side of course I’m still listening to a lot of Jay Z.

I love “Roc Boys” and “What More Can I Say” and I really love “Lost One.”

Of course Drake “Look Alive” and “God’s Plan” is on constant replay too. I’m telling y’all Drake is that dude! Definitely listening to Quavo too!

OK guys I’ve gotta get ready to go, but I want to really say thank you to all of my supporters out there. I really appreciate you.

I’ll be back to give you guys an update soon.

Take care.

Don’t forget to follow Zion Williamson:

Twitter: @ZionW32

Instagram: zionlw10