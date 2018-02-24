VIDEO: Zion Williamson caps high school career with third straight state title

Spartanburg Day (S.C.) superstar Zion Williamson capped off his brilliant high school career Saturday afternoon with one of his customary monster performances, scoring 38 points in a 74-41 drubbing of Trinity-Byrnes (S.C.) for the SCISA 2A State Championship crown in Sumter, S.C. The effort, of course, was punched with a garden variety of highlight reel-worthy plays above the rim by Williamson, with fans taking delight.

And with it, one of the most celebrated high school careers across the nation in recent years comes to a close. It was a mob scene trying to grab the future Duke Blue Devil’s attention at the Sumter Convention Center following the win, with police needing to escort him off the court. (One fan even had Williamson sign his face)

Fans stormed the court and ran over to Zion Williamson as the clock ran out asking for autographs and photos. Security and several parents had to run in to give him space. Never seen quite a scene at a high school game for someone playing in their final game. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/2QIH8wa1c8 — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) February 24, 2018

Zion Williamson needed a police escort in order to get him off the court and back to the locker room because fans were storming him for autographs and pictures. Here’s the scene outside of the locker room. Fans are lining up. Wow pic.twitter.com/dYMm0EXS8I — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) February 24, 2018

For a player as omnipresent in the public eye as Williamson, it was also interesting to see him thank all of the media members following interviews and asking if they wanted to take a picture with him, a humble gesture for someone ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 100 and projected as a potential top overall pick should he choose to enter the 2019 NBA Draft.