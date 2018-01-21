Five-star wing Zion Williamson is off the board to Duke

On Saturday, No. 5 Duke thumped Pittsburgh 81-54 to improve to 17-2 overall and 5-2 in the ACC. Still, that win paled in comparison to the one the Blue Devils pulled off roughly two hours later when Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson, arguably the top player in high school basketball and easily the most well-known, picked Duke over Clemson, Kentucky, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Williamson, who made the announcement on his mother Sharonda Sampson’s birthday, gives the Blue Devils their fourth McDonald’s All American this year.

“Duke stood out because ‘The Brotherhood’ represents a family,” Williamson said live on ESPN 2 during his announcement. “Coach K, he’s just the most legendary coach to coach college basketball. I felt like going to Duke University I can learn a lot from him in my time there.”

This season, Williamson is pumping in 37 points and 17 rebounds a game for the Griffins, almost identical numbers to last season when he led the school to its second consecutive independent schools association Class 2A state title.

Last summer, Williamson bounced back from a nagging knee injury to claim MVP honors at the prestigious adidas Nations Global event posting 28 points and 10 rebounds in the championship win.

Williamson built his fame from his mind-boggling highlight videos, which have amassed more than 30 million views. His hinge-loosening dunks and volleyball spike-like blocks have made him a mainstay in the Sportscenter Top 10 plays.

Through that exposure he’s earned fans turned friends like hip hop icon Drake, who famously posted a picture wearing Williamson’s high school jersey on his Instagram.

Williamson is the Blue Devils’ fourth commit from the 2018 class joining Westtown School (Chester, Penn.) shooting guard Cam Reddish, Apple Valley (Minn.) point guard Tre Jones and Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard R.J. Barrett.

