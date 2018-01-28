Watch Zion Williamson's electrifying 45-point performance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Zion Williamson continued his recent string of impressive performances Friday night in Spartanburg Day’s (10-7, 5-0) matchup against Spartanburg Christian (6-15, 1-3).

The 6-7 star forward was a man among boys as he scored 45 of Spartanburg Day’s 90 points as the Griffins used a strong defensive effort to overcome a slow start and defeat their rival 90-59.

Spartanburg Day led 21-20 at the end of the first quarter after a barrage of Warrior three-pointers perplexed their defense. But that was as close as Spartanburg Christian would get.

Williamson put the Griffins on his wide shoulders as he scored nine straight points in part of a 17-0 run to start the second quarter and extended their led to 38-20. From there, they continued their dominant play with Williamson, who scored 19 points in the quarter, throwing down two explosive left-hand dunks while their defense used pressure to limit the Warriors to only five second quarter points.

“Prior to going out there and warming up, I told my team that everybody is going to bring out the best in us,” Williamson said. “They made something like five threes in a row and we just kept playing our game.”

Things were more of the same in the third quarter.

With the Griffins leading 56-25 to open the period, Williamson tossed an alley-oop to senior guard Chandler Lindsey, who is usually on the giving end of those plays to the All-American. What followed next was one of the most exhilarating dunks that Williamson has tossed down this season.

He took a pass from around mid-court and on the breakaway and pulled off a 360-tomahawk dunk that took the breath out of the sold-out crowd.

“We like to have a lot of fun,” Williamson said. “When we get a reasonable lead, me, Chandler and Matt (Brown) just have our own mini-dunk contest out there.”

The Griffins extended their lead to as many as 46 in the fourth quarter before a mini spurt by the Warriors closed out the game. In the end, Williamson, who had a 37-point and 13-rebound performance on Tuesday night, followed it up with what is easily his best game of the season and is feeling a lot of relief since announcing his commitment to Duke.

“The hardest stress of picking a college is gone,” he said. “I know where I am going, so I can really just go out there like last year and have fun and enjoy the time with my teammates.”

Once again, this time on the road, the large number of fans in attendance that were wearing Duke apparel was staggering.

“He will be great,” said Jacob Jones, one of the many Duke fans in attendance. “I can’t wait to see what he will do next year.”