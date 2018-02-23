Zion Williamson, looking for a third consecutive state title, gets his McDonald's jersey

Zion Williamson loves putting down highlight dunks and he’s looking forward to playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Atlanta next month, but he has more pressing matters on his mind these days.

Thursday night, he put up 40 points in a 83-55 defeat of Christian Academy (Myrtle Beach) to lead his team to a matchup with Trinity Byrnes (Florence) in Saturday’s SCISA 2A state championship game.

Williamson has a chance to lead the Griffins to a third consecutive state title, so he didn’t think twice when one of his dunks hit an opponent directly in the face.

“I didn’t feel sorry for him,” Williamson said. “Once you step in the rectangle with me, I have to take care of my business.”

Friday morning the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his honorary jersey for the game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

Growing up he was aware of the McDonald’s game, but the first one he remembers watching was the 2010 game with Kyrie Irving, when Williamson was nine.

“I’m very excited about the McDonald’s game, but that third championship is where my mind is at.”

