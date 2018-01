Zion Williamson was back in action Tuesday, just a few days after making a somewhat surprising commitment to Duke.

The superstar forward poured in 37 points in Spartanburg Day’s (S.C.) 87-38 win over Oakbrook Prep.

Williamson put on a show—as he often does—and it appears Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was there to take it in.

Clemson starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant is among those in the crowd tonight at Spartanburg Day to watch Zion Williamson in action. Kelly played basketball during his high school days at Wren. @WSPA7 @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/PZqoiHpDJE — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 24, 2018

Check out the highlights, courtesy of MarsReel.