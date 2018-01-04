Zion Williamson sets decision date for Jan. 20

Just over a week ago, Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson gave basketball fans something to look forward to this month when he announced that he’d be back on the hardwood after sitting out roughly a month nursing a bruised foot.

Now he’s sweetened the proverbial pot for January, announcing via Twitter that he’d be making his college decision on Jan. 20.

The date is set‼️ pic.twitter.com/BqzjJJpeiz — Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) January 4, 2018

Williamson never officially made a cut to his list, but has taken official visits to Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky.

He’s also made multiple unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina.

Just over a week ago, Williamson admitted in his USA Today blog that he was ready to get the process over with.

“I’ve been really thinking here lately about the pros and cons and I just feel like the time is coming,” Williamson wrote. “I won’t say that I feel pressure, but the fact that I have to actually pick one school is starting to be more real in my mind.”

No details yet on how Williamson plans to reveal his choice, but it’s sure to be the most highly-anticipated announcement for the 2018 class.

