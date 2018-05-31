Zion Williamson ranks the top three dunks of high school career

No player in high school basketball, maybe ever, has garnered more rim-rocking highlight dunks, Sportscenter Top 10 appearances and social media attention than Spartanburg Day School (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson throughout his legendary high school run, which included three-straight state titles.

Now that he’s officially a high school graduate, we caught up with Williamson, who will suit up for Duke next season, to have him rank the top three dunks of his high school career.

“Man, that’s gonna be hard,” Williamson said. “OK, let me see…”

3. The 360-Windmill

“It was my junior year and I did it in the game prior to this one, but I missed so I had to get one. Then my teammate Chandler Lindsey had just done a reverse-windmill and I knew I had to get one too. I pulled it off and the environment was crazy. It was just lit!”

Zion Williamson threw down an NBA Dunk Contest-worthy slam. Oh, and he's in high school. pic.twitter.com/2fXtcP5V8W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2017

2. The Alley-Oop Windmill

“It was an away game my junior year and the team was playing really hard. They were talking trash and everything too. I was like ‘OK.’ So my teammate threw the lob and in my mind I was like ‘You know what I’m gonna try it!’ I was actually shocked myself that I made it.”

Nah man…. A windmill alley oop? Get this man outta high school hoops.. Zion Williamson unreal lmaoo pic.twitter.com/GJiLnFLiW1 — Because I'm a Guy (@CauseWereGuys) December 18, 2016

1. (Tie) State Championship Windmill

“That windmill was special to me because it was my last dunk of my junior season and it actually iced the game. It got No. 1 on Sportscenter too.”

1. (Tie) The 360 Pandemonium

“It was this school called Anderson Christian my junior year and they brought their whole school out against us. I had just done my first in-game windmill and then I got the ball again on the break. I tipped it to myself, took two dribbles and did a 360. It was crazy because fans were running all over the court. It was pretty wild.”

