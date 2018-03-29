Zion Williamson's parents say 'he's fine' after injury in the McDonald's All American Game

ATLANTA – There was a collective gasp among fans at Phillips Arena when East wing Zion Williamson went down with what appeared to be an injury to his right thumb with just under six minutes remaining in regulation at the McDonald’s All American Game.

Williamson got tripped up by West wing Nasssir Little on a drive to the basket and used his right hand to catch himself, which is where the injury occurred.

He did not return to the game.

Well, according to Williamson’s parents Sharonda Sampson and Lee Sartor fans can breathe easy because Williamson “is fine.”

“Zion is good to go,” Sampson said.

Sartor said that Williamson will be evaluated by their doctor in South Carolina “to be thorough” but not because the situation seems dire as rampant reports suggested Wednesday night.

“There were a lot of reports that we were rushing him back home to have him looked at by a special doctor and that’s not true,” Sartor said. “He’s OK.”

The West went on to win the game 131-128.

“We’ll have our doctor check him out when we get back,” Sampson said. “But the important thing that people should know is that he’s OK.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY