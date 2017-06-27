How Texas' latest child welfare law could keep California schools from recruiting in the state

When Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that allowed for significant latitude among those who review applications of adoptive parents, he may have unintentionally safe guarded the state’s recruiting efforts, too.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, the new Texas law allows child welfare providers to turn away prospective homosexual adoptive parents based on, “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

That law has, understandably, been seen as discriminatory to gay and transgender people, which led the state of California to ban all state employees to use public funds to travel to the state.

The result is that state schools like UCLA, Cal Berkeley, San Diego State and San Jose State and Fresno State, among others, will be unable to travel to Texas to recruit players or make official in-home visits to their families.

It remains uncertain whether those schools will be allowed to pay to fly students from Texas to take official visits to schools in California.

If you think that limitation won’t have a significant impact on California schools’ recruiting efforts, think again; UCLA alone has signed 13 Texans since the 2012 season while San Diego State has signed eight players from the Dallas area alone in its past three recruiting classes (and 11 since 2012).

That’s a significant impact on California schools which have worked hard to make inroads into talent-rich Texas. Now all that effort appears to be going to waste, at least until Texas backs away from its most politically volatile legislation.