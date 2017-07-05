2016-17 ALL-USA Kansas Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tony Scardino, Blue Valley (Stilwell)

Scardino’s Tigers overcame a shaky start to the 2017 season, losing three of their first four games, to emerge as Class 6A state champions. Blue Valley clinched the title with a 12-8 win over Manhattan in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Conner VanCleave, INF/P, Holcomb, 6-7/220, Sr.

Kansas’ Gatorade Player of the Year, VanCleave annihilated opposing pitchers to the tune of a .768 batting average with an .831 on-base percentage and 53 RBI in 56 at-bats. He also posted a 9-1 record on the mound with a 0.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 48.2 innings while leading Holcomb to the Class 4A-II state title.

Luke Anderson, P, Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village), 6-2/170, Sr.

Jacob Ensz, P, Bishop Carroll (Wichita), 5-10/170, Sr.

John Short, P, Maize, 6-3/190, Sr.

Jordan Maxson, C, Maize South (Wichita), 6-2/210, Sr.

Bayler Hinz, INF, Aquinas (Overland Park), 6-2/225, Sr.

Cruz Aranda, INF, Salina South, 5-9/170, Sr.

Zion Bowlin, INF, Lawrence Free State (Lawrence), 5-9/200, Sr.

Trevor McCracken, OF, Olathe South, 6-0/160, Sr.

Nate Scantlin, OF, Rose Hill, 6-0/160, Sr.

Tanyon Schafer, OF, Seaman (Topeka), 6-5/190, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Patryk Hernandez, P, Blue Valley (Stilwell), 6-2/220, So.

Zeb Vermillion, P, Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village), 6-5/180, Sr.

Max Abramovich, P, Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park), 6-2/150, Jr.

Cade Wilson, C, Olathe East, 5-9/175, Jr.

Carson Sader, INF, Olathe North, 6-0/145, Sr.

Tanner Buckley, INF, Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh), 6-0/201, Sr.

Dalton Watkins, INF, Leavenworth, 5-5/140, Sr.

Nathan Mark, INF, Aquinas (Overland Park), 6-1/195, Sr.

Jake Randa, OF, Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village), 6-0/200, Sr.

Cole Emerson, OF, Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh), 6-2/185, Sr.

Riley Zerni, OF, Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park), 5-10/150, Sr.