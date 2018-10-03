10 intriguing players heading into USA basketball minicamp

shares
By: Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports | October 3, 2018
Morere than 80 of the top high school basketball players in America are gearing up for the USA Basketball minicamp in Colorado Springs this weekend.
From Oct. 5-7, the best players in the country will be working out side-by-side.
Here are the 10 most intriguing athletes to watch compete:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> PG</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2019</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Anthony is the top ranked player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 and is fresh off an official visit to North Carolina. Anthony keeps his recruiting thoughts close to the vest, but with two officials (Notre Dame) in the can, he’s likely to show more of his hand.</p> <p><em>Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Memphis East High School (Tenn.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> C</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2019</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Most contend that it’s a two-horse race between Memphis and Kentucky for Wiseman’s services, but he and his family are adamant that he’s open to everyone. Wiseman checks in at No. 4 overall in the Chosen 25. </p> <p><em>Photo: Mark Weber/The Commercial Appeal</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Federal Way High School (Wash.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> F</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2019</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> McDaniels, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the Chosen 25, has arguably the most NBA potential of any player in attendance.</p> <p><em>Photo: 247Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> F</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2019</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Carey, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the Chosen 25, is about to kick off his official visits the week after USA minicamp. First up, Kentucky.</p> <p><em>Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> PG</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2020</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Cooper, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the Chosen 25, led the No. 1 summer tournament (Nike Peach Jam) in scoring and assists, now he’s making his debut at USA Basketball. </p> <p><em>Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Rancho Christian High School (Temecula, Calif.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> F</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2020</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Mobley is the top ranked player in the Chosen 25 and is coming off a stellar summer. Most believe he’s a lock for USC since his father, Eric, was hired as an assistant in March.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dreamers Athletics</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno, Calif.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> CG</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2020</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Green, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the Chosen 25, is arguably the most exciting player to watch in the country, regardless of class.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dreamers Athletics</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Little Elm High School (Texas)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> PG</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2020</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Hampton, who is ranked No. 4 overall in the Chosen 25, recently picked up an offer from Kentucky, but wherever he goes, will it be in 2020 or 2019?</p> <p><em>Photo: Kelly Kline</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Durham Academy (N.C.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> F</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2022</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Rice has “next big thing” buzz with a jump shot and high-wire act at 15 that you must see to believe.</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> SG</p> <p><strong>Class:</strong> 2021</p> <p><strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>The intrigue:</strong> Clarke is widely regarded as the No. 1 player in his class and has the elite athleticism to back up the appointment.</p> <p><em>Photo: Elsa/Getty Images</em></p>
