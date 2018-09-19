16-year-old Indiana softball phenom ranked among best in nation

She can hit for power. Stormy Kotzelnick recently nailed the bottom of a 300-foot fence in Colorado.

She can hit for average. Two seasons into her Carmel High School career, she is batting .491 with 18 home runs, a .591 on-base percentage and 46 RBIs.

And Stormy just added another weapon to her resume, “slapping,” a precise bunting technique of hitting the ball to a spot on the infield that’s farthest from the place where the out needs to be made.

Stormy — a 16-year-old softball phenom who, at age 13, was the first in the nation of her 2020 recruiting class to make a verbal commitment to a Division I college — has just been ranked the 7th best player in the nation for her class.

She is considered “one of the most dangerous hitters in the 2020 class,” wrote Extrainningsoftball.com, which released its Top 100 rankings last week. “Stormy has been called by one elite coach ‘the most prolific hitter in her class.’ She is a hitting machine.”

Stormy told IndyStar Sunday that when she found out she ranked 7th, it was a reward for all the hours she puts in practicing. She practices at least two hours a day six days a week.

“Mainly, I just felt hard work pays off,” said Stormy, a junior at Carmel who plays for the elite travel team Beverly Bandits GT.

