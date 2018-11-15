19-year-old senior QB charged with bringing loaded gun on to school property

A senior quarterback in Georgia was hit with a terrible Friday night: First, his high school football career came to a close in a playoff loss. Then, a loaded gun was found in his locker. In one night, he may have seen his football life and his life as a free man in the immediate future both have come to an end simultaneously.

As reported by our TEGNA CBS affiliate WMAZ, Northeast High School (Macon, Ga.) quarterback Nolan Ussery Jr. was arrested and charged with possessing a gun on school property and theft by receiving stolen property. He was released on bond on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Bibb County School District, one of Ussery’s coaches at Northwest found the Ruger-380 handgun in Ussery’s locker over the course of the weekend. He could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000, which is significantly less than he had to pay to be released on bail.

Ussery allegedly cooperated with authorities throughout the process leading up to his arrest, eventually including turning himself in very late Monday and being released on bail just after midnight Tuesday.

The one silver lining? Ussery scored the only touchdown in Northeast’s 23-7 loss to Swainsboro in the playoffs Friday night.