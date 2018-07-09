2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Team. The honorees were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Maryland leads the charge with 10 players, including ALL-USA Player of the Year Hannah Mardiney from Notre Dame Prep. Mardiney’s fellow Blazer, defender Sarah Cooper, also made the team, one of four sets of teammates on the squad. New York is second to Maryland with five representatives, while California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania each have two players. Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia all have one.

Note: Only players from U.S.-based schools are eligible for the ALL-USA team and Player of the Year consideration.

Player of the Year: Hannah Mardiney, Notre Dame Prep

Coach of the Year: Mac Ford, Notre Dame Prep

