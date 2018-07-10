2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Julie Alano, Hamilton Southeastern

EVENTS: Sprints | Distance | Hurdles | Jumps & Heptathlon | Throws

Katelyn Tuohy of North Rockland (Tiells, N.Y.) is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls track and field athlete of the year after erasing the oldest girls record. She ran the mile in 4 minutes, 33.87 seconds at the New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, N.C., on June 17 to better the 36-year-old mark of 4:35.24 set by Polly Plumer of University (Irvine, Calif.) on May 16, I982.

Sprinters Tamara Davis of Gainesville (Fla.) and Brianna Williams of Northeast (Oakland Park, Fla.), the world’s fastest ever 15-year-olds. Both ran the 100 meters in 11.13 seconds this year.

Tia Jones of Walton (Marietta, Ga), who set the 100 meter hurdles high school record of 12.84 as a freshman in 2016 was only slightly off that mark this year at 12.89 in making the All-USA team for a third season. She is the world under age 18 record holder and has the top three all-time high school hurdle performances.

Caitlin Collier of The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) ranks No. 4 all-time in the high school 800 meters (2:00.85) and No. 6 in the mile (4:38.48) – the latter winning performance at the adidas Boost Games leading the season list until Tuohy’s record run this month.

Jasmine Moore of Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), a three-time All-USA selection, won the triple jump and was second in the long jump at the USATF Junior Championships to make the national team in both events for the IAAF World Junior (under age 20) Championships in Tampere, Finland, July 10-15.

