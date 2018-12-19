ALL-USA Football Defense: Second Team

USA TODAY High School Sports has named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, First and Second Team Offense and First and Second Team Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.

The team was chosen by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts.

DEFENSIVE POY: Kayvon Thibodeaux

OFFENSIVE POY: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga College High School

