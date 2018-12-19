ALL-USA Football Defense: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 19, 2018
USA TODAY High School Sports has named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, First and Second Team Offense and First and Second Team Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.
The team was chosen by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts.
DEFENSE: First Team | Second Team
DEFENSIVE POY: Kayvon Thibodeaux
OFFENSE: First Team | Second Team
OFFENSIVE POY: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga College High School
Click through the gallery to meet the defensive first team:
FINALISTS: ALL-USA Defensive Players of the Year
PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Defensive Football Team
LOOKBACK: 2017 ALL-USA Defensive Football Team
Akeem Dent, ALL-USA Defensive Football Team, ALL-USA Football Team, American Family Insurance, Antonio Alfano, Austin McNamara, Chris Braswell, DeGabriel Floyd, DeMarcco Hellams, Faatui Tuitele, Henry To’oto’o, Kyle Hamilton, McKinnley Jackson, Mike Sainristil, Owen Pappoe, Shane Lee, Ty Robinson, Zacch Pickens, ALL-USA, Football