2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team: Offense

Football

USA TODAY High School Sports is naming the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, First and Second Team Offense and First and Second Team Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.

The team was chosen by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts.

OFFENSE: SECOND TEAM

OFFENSIVE POY: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga College High School

Click through the gallery to meet the first team. Players listed in alphabetical order by position.

FINALISTS: ALL-USA Offensive Players of the Year

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Offensive Football Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Offensive Football Team

