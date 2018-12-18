2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team: Offense

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 18, 2018
USA TODAY High School Sports is naming the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, First and Second Team Offense and First and Second Team Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.
The team was chosen by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts.
OFFENSE: SECOND TEAM
OFFENSIVE POY: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga College High School
Click through the gallery to meet the first team. Players listed in alphabetical order by position.
