ALL-USA Girls Volleyball: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 13, 2018
The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Rader, Assumption
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound
Click on the gallery to meet the players:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Cal-Hi’s Player of the Year, Berty racked up 532 kills and hit .301 for the Open Division state champions. On top of that, she had 323, 54 blocks and 33 aces.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mater Dei HS</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Walton (Marietta, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Walton once again finished on top in 7A and once more Gonzales owned it. She ended 2018 with 539 kills and hit .380, to go with 237 digs, 34 aces and 27 blocks.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gil Gonzales</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Briarcrest Christian (Eads, Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> No one had an answer for Wells in the middle. Her 545 kills (.472 hitting percentage) and 116 blocks helped the Saints to the Class II-AA state title.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dana Goode</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The Jaguars know what they have in the middle in Robinson and used her in winning the 4A state title. She ended this fall with 225 kills, hitting .436 with 76 blocks.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Marist (Chicago, Ill.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Right-Side Hitter/Setter<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Clemson<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Hannah was the best player on the best team in Illinois, lifting Marist to the 4A state crown behind 378 kills, 196 digs, 112 blocks, 101 assists and 32 aces.</p> <p><em>Photo: Gary Middendorf/Daily Southtown</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> New Castle (Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> S<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> With 1,028 assists, 243 kills, 210 digs, 60 blocks and 43 aces, Shaffmaster’s impact was evident everywhere as the Trojans proved the team to beat in 3A this year.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jordan Kartholl/Star Press</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Libero<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-6<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Long Beach State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> 5A state champ Millennium leaned heavily on Hoff’s defensive skills as she posted 835 digs, averaging 7.1 per set, and 32 aces.</p> <p><em>Photo: Andrew Mouw</em></p>
