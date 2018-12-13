ALL-USA Girls Volleyball: Third Team

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 13, 2018
The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
MORE: First Team | Second Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Rader, Assumption
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound
Click on the gallery to meet the players on the third team:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mount Carmel (New Orleans, La.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Illinois<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The Cubs captured the state championship and Holzman made it all go. She recorded 571 kills, hitting .486. She also contributed 371 digs and 106 blocks. </p> <p><em>Photo: Brian Cosse</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Yorktown (Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Nebraska<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> By helping Yorktown go 34-0 this season and capture the 4A the state championship, Knuckles closed her HS career with an overall mark of 145-6. She led the Tigers this fall with 396 kills and was second in digs with 363 as she displayed her all-around talents. </p> <p><em>Photo: Jordan Kartholl/Muncie Star Press</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Northwest (Germantown, Md.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Moore hit .401 with 285 kills in leading Northwest to its fourth straight 4A state trophy. She added 399 digs.</p> <p><em>Photo: Phil Fabrizio/PhotoLoaf</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted or not known<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A handful in the middle, Morris’ 381 kills, 230 digs, 110 blocks and 58 aces were a significant reason why the Blue Eagles were state champs in 2018.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mike Hamlett Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Arizona State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Boyd was a factor for 6A state champ Lone Peak with 250 kills and hitting .465. She also led the team with 139 blocks, averaging 1.5 per set.</p> <p><em>Photo: Scott Fairbanks Productions</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Marymount (Los Angeles, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter/Right-Side Hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-5<br /> <strong>College:</strong> San Diego<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Playing one of the most competitive schedules in the country, Frohling left her mark everywhere for the Sailors with 314 kills, 220 digs, 62 aces and 56 blocks.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dennis Newberry</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Xavier Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Louisville<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Shields tallied 974 assists, 301 digs and 143 kills as she led Xavier to the 6A state title. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, as she was as good as any setter getting her hitters one-on-one swings.</p> <p><em>Photo: Darryl Webb/For the Republic</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Flower Mound (TX)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Libero<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-4<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Martinez was a wall for Flower Mound as the Jaguars claimed the 6A state championship. She led the defense with 835 digs, averaging 6.0. She also led the team in aces with 64.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Lorenzini</em></p>
LOOKBACK: ALL-USA Preseason Volleyball Team
ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team, ALL-USA Volleyball, American Family Insurance, Anna Morris, Ellie Holzman, Grace Frohling, Jenaisya Moore, Kennedi Boyd, Sarah Martinez, Shannon Shields, ALL-USA, Girls Volleyball
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send