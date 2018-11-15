2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveils the American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason boys basketball team for the 2018-19 season with the selection of 25 players.

The team was selected by USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan in consultation with the USA TODAY High School Sports staff and various recruiting analysts and high school coaches.

Statistics are from last season, except where otherwise noted. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Click through the gallery to meet the players:

