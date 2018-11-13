The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason boys hockey team was selected based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Bobby Brink, a junior forward from Minnetonka (Minn.) was a Third Team selection last spring and is the only returnee from the 2017-18 ALL-USA team. He is one of 12 Minnesota skaters on the preseason team. Massachusetts is next with five selections, including a pair of teammates from (Brookline, Mass.) Dexter Southfield in John Farinacci and Derek Mullahy. Wisconsin has two picks, while Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York all have one.

Click through the slideshow below to meet the players. Players are grouped by position in alphabetical order.