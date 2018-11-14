USA Today Sports

2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Hockey Team

The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason girls hockey team was selected based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Makenna Webster is the only returning First Team All-USA selection from the 2017-18 postseason team, and she is one of five Shattuck-St. Mary’s players on the preseason team. Bishop Kearney (Rochester, N.Y.) has three members of the team, while White Bear Lake (Minn.) and Blake School (Hopkins, Minn.) both have two. Not surprisingly, Minnesota leads the state contingent with 13 selections. New York has four, followed by Connecticut and Massachusetts with two apiece. Alaska and Vermont also are represented on the team.

