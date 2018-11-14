By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 14, 2018
The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason girls hockey team was selected based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Makenna Webster is the only returning First Team All-USA selection from the 2017-18 postseason team, and she is one of five Shattuck-St. Mary’s players on the preseason team. Bishop Kearney (Rochester, N.Y.) has three members of the team, while White Bear Lake (Minn.) and Blake School (Hopkins, Minn.) both have two. Not surprisingly, Minnesota leads the state contingent with 13 selections. New York has four, followed by Connecticut and Massachusetts with two apiece. Alaska and Vermont also are represented on the team.
ALL-USA WATCH: Five more players to know
LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Girls Hockey Teams
BOYS: 2018-18 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Hockey Team
Click through the slideshow below to meet the players.
Addie Burton, ALL-USA Girls Hockey, ALL-USA Preseason Girls Hockey Team, American Family Insurance, Brooke Becker, Calla Frank, Caroline Harvey, Casey O’Brien, Hadley Hartmetz, Hannah Bilka, Hannah Hogensen, Jess Schryver, Julia Nearis, Kiara Zanon, Kristyna Kaltounkova, Lily Farden, Madeline Wethington, Maggie Nicholson, Makayla Pahl, Makenna Webster, Sydney Shearen, ALL-USA, Girls Ice Hockey