The inaugural 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Wrestling team was selected by Earl Smith of OpenMat in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Twelve girls from 10 different states are represented on this team, including two each from California and Pennsylvania. Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) is the only school with multiple players represented on the team.

Plenty of star power litters this year’s team, including Minnesota native Emily Shilson, the first-ever American to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Youth Olympic Games; Mia Palumbo, the first girl ever in the history of Illinois to win a match; and Jerzie Estrada, who this winter will be going for her third straight state title in the competitive California.

